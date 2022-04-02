StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

