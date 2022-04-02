StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,792 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

