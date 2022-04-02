StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.