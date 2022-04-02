StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.82. 1,360,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $125.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.