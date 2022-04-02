StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.82. 1,360,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $125.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

