StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 184,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,931. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
