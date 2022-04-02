StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 184,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,931. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

