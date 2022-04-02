StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

