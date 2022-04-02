StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

TSQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 50,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

