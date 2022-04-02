StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

TRNS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. Transcat has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Transcat by 838.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

