StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRU. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $100.60. 1,302,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.