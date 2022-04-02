StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

