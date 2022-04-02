StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 29,942 shares worth $913,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

