StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 162,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.