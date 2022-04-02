StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

