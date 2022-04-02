StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.
Shares of WEC opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
