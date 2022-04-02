StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $890,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

