StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,340,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.