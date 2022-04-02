StockNews.com Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.