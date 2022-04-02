StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SVAUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

