Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $120.74 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.74 or 0.00257509 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $8.07 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

