Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

