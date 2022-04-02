Strs Ohio Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,372 shares of company stock worth $2,670,244.

NYSE COUR opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.