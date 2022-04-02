Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $5,609,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 162.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $2,781,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $173.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $2,221,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.