Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Standex International worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $17,384,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

