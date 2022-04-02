Strs Ohio Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

STC opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

