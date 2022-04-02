Student Coin (STC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Student Coin (STC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $336,748.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Student Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00108563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Student Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Student Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.