Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.23

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.23 and traded as high as C$41.38. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$41.02, with a volume of 4,159,609 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.23.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 over the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

