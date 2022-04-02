Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.75. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 503,639 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

