Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 943,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,967. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

