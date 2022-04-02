SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $336.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.70 million and the lowest is $288.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

