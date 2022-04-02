Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report $11.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.16 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $14.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 472,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $397.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

