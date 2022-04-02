SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $547.75 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.