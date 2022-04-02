SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $685.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $771.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.75. The stock had a trading volume of 467,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.95. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

