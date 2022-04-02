Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Raised to SEK 66

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

