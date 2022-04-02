Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €108.60 ($119.34) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.87.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

