Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.