Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares valued at $31,956. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.