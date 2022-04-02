Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.