Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
