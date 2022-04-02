Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $102.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

