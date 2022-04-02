Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSM. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.