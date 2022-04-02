TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99. 450,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,764,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

