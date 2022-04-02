TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99. 450,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,764,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
