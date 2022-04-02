Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of research firms have commented on TVE. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,173. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.