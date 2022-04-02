Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905 shares of company stock worth $1,141,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $88,715,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
