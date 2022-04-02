Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905 shares of company stock worth $1,141,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $88,715,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.