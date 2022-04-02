Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.14.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. 3,149,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.81. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.