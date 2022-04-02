Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $692.32

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.32 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.77). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.20 ($9.59), with a volume of 1,696,099 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TATE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.25) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

