Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Up 1.9%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 229,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,616% from the average daily volume of 8,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

