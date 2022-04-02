Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 241,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,595. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
