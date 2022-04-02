Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 241,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,595. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

