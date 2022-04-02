TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.48) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

