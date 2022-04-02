Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given New 120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

