Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Temenos stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

