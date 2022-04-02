Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.36. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 95,886 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

