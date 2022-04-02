Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 892,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average is $257.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

